Dan Mullen's staff is slated to play host to a plethora of prospects for their second junior day of 2020, which will take place on March 7.

GatorsTerritory has already confirmed nearly 30 players who will be in attendance for the event, with almost a dozen of them being members of the Rivals250.

A trio of sophomores are also gearing up to make their way to Gainesville next month, including Jacksonville (Fla.) product Jaheim Singletary.

For Singletary, this will give him another opportunity to get an up-close look at a program that currently sits at the top in his recruitment.