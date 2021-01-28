Not one but three Power Five programs stepped up to the plate with scholarship offers this week for Andrew Chamblee, the 50th-ranked offensive tackle in the 2022 class.

One of those schools was the University of Florida, who joins Ole Miss and Penn State as the latest programs to join the fray. You have to mention the boatload of additional schools have already taken that next step as well, including Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Michigan State and Nebraska.