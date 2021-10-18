Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! He has been a Florida resident a good portion of his life (living in Destin, Tampa, Jacksonville, and now Fairhope AL), so he knows the Florida area very well. Andy is a franchise veteran, owning multiple franchises and businesses.

Year in and year out, Florida and LSU are battling for some of the premier prospects across the map, especially in the talent-rich Southeast. The class of 2022 is no different, as a flurry of Rivals250 prospects currently have the Gators and Tigers on their short list with the early signing period roughly two months away.

However, it's about to get quite interesting due to LSU's decision to part ways with Ed Orgeron. The Tigers' head man will coach through the 2021 season, but the program is already on the search for a new head coach.

With that being said, here are a handful of UF targets we are monitoring closely who have been heavily considering the Tigers as well.