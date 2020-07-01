The University of Florida will reveal its schedule for the fall semester on July 10, the school announced Wednesday.

UF planned to released the class schedule Thursday, but postponed a week due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases statewide and in Alachua County in order to "better understand the possible trajectory of the pandemic and provide you with more definitive guidance."

Florida's reopening plan was approved by the Board of Governors on June 23. The next step will be its "Our Plan Forward" announcement, which includes the fall semester schedule.

The school will rely on UF Health experts to determine how best to structure a campus environment that will facilitate academic progress and prioritize the health concerns of students, faculty and staff. UF is creating a comprehensive website that entails detailed guidance for the fall semester.

"It is intended to be a living and flexible source of information that will be updated regularly as our understanding of the COVID-19 pandemic and best practices to address the virus evolve," the school said of its new website. "UF’s Reopening Plan is a thoughtful, thorough yet agile blueprint and is designed to provide the campus with the structural ability to continually review and modify should that be necessary in accordance with changing conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic."

The Gators football team started voluntary workouts June 8 and will begin preseason camp on Aug. 7.

“As of right now," UF coach Dan Mullen said June 16, "we’re planning a training camp as normal. We’re planning a normal regular season because that’s what we can know at this point."