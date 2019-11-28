Florida's regular season finale against Florida State on Saturday is important for the program for multiple reasons.

First of all, a victory against their in-state rival would give the program their second straight double-digit win season, which hasn't been done since their 2008-2009 and 2009-2010 campaigns.

Secondly, a boatload of high school prospects will be making the trip to the Swamp to watch the Gators and Seminoles battle it out.

GatorsTerritory previews this weekend's list of visitors, which features several recruits on officials and over a dozen players in the Rivals250.

OFFER: 50% off your first year AND $50 to use at the Rivals Fan Shop - OR - $75 worth of FREE Adidas gear