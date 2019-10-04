Over a dozen Rivals250 targets, several commits set to be at UF on Saturday
This Saturday, two of the top teams in the nation will be clashing against one another for the first time since 2011.
Florida's showdown versus Auburn will also feature College GameDay in Gainesville, adding to the magnitude of this weekend's matchup.
On top of all of this, a plethora of recruits from the 2020 and 2021 cycles are set to be in the stands at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium as well.
GatorsTerritory previews this upcoming list of visitors, which includes multiples players on officials, over a dozen Rivals250 targets and even a few five-star prospects.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news