This Saturday, two of the top teams in the nation will be clashing against one another for the first time since 2011.

Florida's showdown versus Auburn will also feature College GameDay in Gainesville, adding to the magnitude of this weekend's matchup.

On top of all of this, a plethora of recruits from the 2020 and 2021 cycles are set to be in the stands at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium as well.

GatorsTerritory previews this upcoming list of visitors, which includes multiples players on officials, over a dozen Rivals250 targets and even a few five-star prospects.