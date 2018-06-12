Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-12 18:47:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Gators a true contender following visit from 4-star WR Elijah Higgins

Sbyibkqv6qidooivvugn
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

With a house full of Florida fans, as well as an uncle who previously strapped up the pads in the Swamp, Elijah Higgins has always kept a close eye on the Gators and is now armed with the opportuni...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}