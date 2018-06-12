Gators a true contender following visit from 4-star WR Elijah Higgins
With a house full of Florida fans, as well as an uncle who previously strapped up the pads in the Swamp, Elijah Higgins has always kept a close eye on the Gators and is now armed with the opportuni...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news