UF upped its chances following visit from edge rusher Antwaun Powell
Dan Mullen’s staff has been making a strong push over the past few weeks for one of the top prospects in Virginia.
After Florida dished out an offer to Portsmouth (Va.) product Antwaun Powell in late May, the program hosted the three-star defensive end for an official visit this week.
Powell, who was in Gainesville from Monday until Wednesday, relished his time with the current Gators and the coaching staff during his OV.
