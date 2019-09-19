The Florida Gators are just a couple of days away from their first SEC home of the 2019 season when Tennessee makes their way to town.

UF has won 13 of their last 14 matchups against the Volunteers, and are looking to get off to their first 4-0 start since 2015.

As expected, a flurry of prospects will be heading to the Swamp to watch the pair of SEC East rivals clash against one another on Saturday.

A significant number of junior recruits are expected to be in attendance, but an official visitor from outside of the U.S. and a Rivals100 target are also slated to visit Gainesville this weekend.