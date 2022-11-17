The Gators welcome the Wildcats for a 6 p.m. ET tip on Friday, Nov. 18.

Bethune-Cookman at Florida

Game Information: Nov. 18 | 6 p.m. ET Live Stream: SEC Network+ Radio: 98.1FM/850AM WRUF Live Stats: StatBroadcast Game Notes: Media Center





GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida women's basketball will look to get back into the win column on Friday evening when Bethune-Cookman visits Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center for a 6 p.m. ET matchup.

The game will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Kyle Crooks and Brittany Davis on the call, while Kelly Davis and Skyler Lebron handling radio responsibilities on 98.1FM/850AM WRUF.

THE SERIES The Gators and Wildcats are meeting for the eighth time in program history on Friday, with UF holding a perfect 7-0 mark. During their last meeting on Dec. 5, 2019, Florida took down BCU, 64-53.

COUNTDOWN TO 800 Florida women's basketball is closing in on their 800th victory as a program, currently holding 790 during their 49-year history. When the Gators accomplish the feat, they will be the 13th SEC to cross the 800-win threshold, with Mississippi State also chasing the accomplishment, owning 775 victories as a program entering the 2022-23 season.

KK'S 1K Florida senior guard, KK Deans, is closing in on her 1,000th career point. The West Virginia transfer recorded 788 points with the Mountaineers and currently holds 51 points on the season with the Gators, pushing her career total to 839. She would be the second 1,000-point scorer on the roster, as Leilani Correa scored 1,272 points in her three seasons at St. John's.

'CHOMP DOWN' DEFENSE After the first two games of the season, UF had forced 63 turnovers in addition to recording 38 steals. The 38 steals recorded over the first two games was the most in a two-game span since recording 39 in back-to-back games against Florida A&M and Southeastern Louisiana in 2016, while the 63 forced turnovers were the most since that same period when they recorded 69 in those two matchups. Following three games, the Gators still lead the SEC in turnovers force per game, forcing an average of 26.67, which is good for 13th nationally as well.

IN-STATE BATTLES The 2022-23 schedule is unique for the Gators in that it features matchups with four schools in the state of Florida. UF will meet Florida A&M (Nov. 7), Florida State (Nov. 16), Bethune-Cookman (Nov. 18) and Miami (Dec. 11) this year, marking the first time since the 2014-15 season that the Gators have played four in-state schools. Florida has not captured four victories over in-state schools in the same season since the 2003-04 season when they defeated South Florida, Florida State, Bethune-Cookman and Central Florida.

HOME, SWEET HOME During 2021-22, Florida captured an impressive 10 home victories, the most since winning 13 in Gainesville during the 2015-16 season. It marked 19th time in UF history that the Orange & Blue have won 10 games in Gainesville.