UF WBK: Coaches Select Gators Seventh in SEC Preseason Poll
The Gators return three starters from the 2021-22 campaign.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Coaches in the Southeastern Conference have picked Florida women's basketball to finish seventh in a poll released by the SEC on Wednesday morning.
The Gators, who return three starters from last season's 21-11 campaign, are picked in front of Ole Miss, Georgia, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Missouri, Auburn and Vanderbilt. South Carolina tops the order of finish, with Tennessee, LSU, Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi State and Florida rounding out the top half the league. Coaches could not vote for their own team or players.
Coming off their best season since the 2016 campaign, Florida, who tied for fourth in the SEC last season, ended the 2021-22 season with a 21-11 mark, including a 10-4 tally in SEC play. The Gators earned their first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 2016 season and the 20 wins by the Gators marked just the 16th time in program history that UF has crossed the 20-win threshold, in addition to winning 10 Southeastern Conference games for just the fourth time in program history.
Tying for fourth in the conference and securing the fifth seed in the SEC Tournament, the Gators defeated five ranked opponents for the first time since the 2005-06 season, including five nationally ranked opponents in the SEC for the first time since 2004. A victory of note, Florida earned their largest margin of victory over a top-10 team when they defeated No. 7 Tennessee, 84-59, handing the Lady Vols their worst loss against an unranked squad since the AP Poll debuted in 1976.
The 2023 season officially tips on Monday, November 7. Preseason Coaches' Predictions
Order of Finish
1. South Carolina
2. Tennessee
3. LSU
4. Alabama
T5. Arkansas
T5. Mississippi State
7. Florida
8. Ole Miss
9. Georgia
10. Kentucky
11. Texas A&M
12. Missouri
13. Auburn
14. Vanderbilt
Player of the Year
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
First Team All-SEC
Brittany Davis, Alabama
Alexis Morris, LSU
Angel Reese, LSU
Anastasia Hayes, Mississippi State
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
Zia Cooke, South Carolina
Jordan Horston, Tennessee
Tamari Key, Tennessee
Second Team All-SEC
Makayla Daniels, Arkansas
Aicha Coulibaly, Auburn
Diamond Battles, Georgia
Madison Scott, Ole Miss
Jessika Carter, Mississippi State
Hayley Frank, Missouri
Victaria Saxton, South Carolina
Rickea Jackson, Tennessee