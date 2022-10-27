The Gators return three starters from the 2021-22 campaign.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Coaches in the Southeastern Conference have picked Florida women's basketball to finish seventh in a poll released by the SEC on Wednesday morning.

The Gators, who return three starters from last season's 21-11 campaign, are picked in front of Ole Miss, Georgia, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Missouri, Auburn and Vanderbilt. South Carolina tops the order of finish, with Tennessee, LSU, Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi State and Florida rounding out the top half the league. Coaches could not vote for their own team or players.

Coming off their best season since the 2016 campaign, Florida, who tied for fourth in the SEC last season, ended the 2021-22 season with a 21-11 mark, including a 10-4 tally in SEC play. The Gators earned their first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 2016 season and the 20 wins by the Gators marked just the 16th time in program history that UF has crossed the 20-win threshold, in addition to winning 10 Southeastern Conference games for just the fourth time in program history.

Tying for fourth in the conference and securing the fifth seed in the SEC Tournament, the Gators defeated five ranked opponents for the first time since the 2005-06 season, including five nationally ranked opponents in the SEC for the first time since 2004. A victory of note, Florida earned their largest margin of victory over a top-10 team when they defeated No. 7 Tennessee, 84-59, handing the Lady Vols their worst loss against an unranked squad since the AP Poll debuted in 1976.





The 2023 season officially tips on Monday, November 7. Preseason Coaches' Predictions





Order of Finish

1. South Carolina

2. Tennessee

3. LSU

4. Alabama

T5. Arkansas

T5. Mississippi State

7. Florida

8. Ole Miss

9. Georgia

10. Kentucky

11. Texas A&M

12. Missouri

13. Auburn

14. Vanderbilt





Player of the Year

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina





First Team All-SEC

Brittany Davis, Alabama

Alexis Morris, LSU

Angel Reese, LSU

Anastasia Hayes, Mississippi State

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Zia Cooke, South Carolina

Jordan Horston, Tennessee

Tamari Key, Tennessee





Second Team All-SEC

Makayla Daniels, Arkansas

Aicha Coulibaly, Auburn

Diamond Battles, Georgia

Madison Scott, Ole Miss

Jessika Carter, Mississippi State

Hayley Frank, Missouri

Victaria Saxton, South Carolina

Rickea Jackson, Tennessee