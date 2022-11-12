Reynolds, a five-star guard, heads to Florida as the No. 19 recruit in the country.





GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Highly touted 2023 recruit, Laila Reynolds, has officially signed with Gators women’s basketball, head coach Kelly Rae Finley announced on Friday evening.

Reynolds will join the Orange & Blue during the 2023-24 campaign as a freshman.

A 6-foot-1 five-star guard from PG County, Md., Reynolds comes to Gainesville after competing for Shabach Christian Academy. During the 2022 campaign, Reynolds helped lead Shabach Christian Academy to the GEICO National Championship game while averaging 11.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. She earned the defensive player award for her efforts last season and was named to the All-Tournament First Team.

During the fall of 2022, Reynolds has already shown her abilities, finishing as the Most Valuable Player for the 2022 Rose Classic Fall League. She has also been named the captain for the 2022-23 season at Shabach Christian Academy.

In 2021, Reynolds was named to the McDonald’s Basketball Classic All-Tournament team, in addition to being named the Most Improved Player and earning an Inside Exposure team championship. The 2019 season saw Reynolds named the She Got Game Classic Pool MVP, while also earning National Association of Christian Athletes Most-Defensive Player and All-Tournament Player honors.

Head Coach Kelly Rae Finley on Reynolds “Laila is an exceptional student-athlete. She is a competitor and a proven winner. As we grew in our relationship with Laila and her family, it became clearer that our values aligned. Work ethic, mindset and love for people stood out as well as her tremendous sense of humor! On the court, Laila’s ability to create her own shot, combined with her court vision and willingness to defend 94 feet, will make her one that Gator fans will love to watch over the coming years!”