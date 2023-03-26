UF WBK: Florida Sets Sights on WNIT Great Eight. Florida is making their first appearance in the WNIT quarterfinal since 2013.

Bowling Green (30-6, 14-4 MAC) vs. Florida (19-14, 5-11 SEC) Game Information: March 27 | 6 p.m. ET Live Stream: ESPN3 Radio: 98.1FM/850AM WRUF

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio - For the first time since 2013, Florida women's basketball will be making an appearance in the Women's NIT quarterfinal when they meet Bowling Green on Monday evening at 6 p.m. ET.

Monday's matchup will air live on ESPN3, while Kyle Crooks and Brittany Davis will handle radio responsibilities on 98.1FM/850AM WRUF.

THE SERIES Florida and Bowling Green will meet for the second time in program history on Monday, with Florida leading the series, 1-0. The Gators won the lone meeting on Mar. 17, 1993, 69-67 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

LAST TIME OUT The Gators knocked down 13 triples, tied for the third-most in program history, en route to defeating Clemson on the road, 73-63, in the WNIT Super 16. KK Deans led the way offensively with 19 points in addition to six rebounds and four steals while knocking down a team-high four triples. Deans was just one of five Gators to score in double-figures.

POSTSEASON FOES Monday marks the second meeting all-time between Bowling Green and Florida. The first meeting took place in Florida's first-ever NCAA Tournament game when they Gators took down Bowling Green, 69-67, in the first round of the 1993 NCAA Tournament.

JUST WIN After posting 21 wins last season and 19 wins (and counting) this season, Florida boasts the most victories over a two-season span since winning 42 games between the 2012-13 (22) season and 2013-14 (20) season.

IN THE WNIT Florida is making their ninth appearance in the WNIT, most recently advancing to the second round of the 2021 WNIT after defeating Charlotte, 66-55. The Gators would fall to Villanova in the second round, 77-57. Florida holds an 18-8 all-time mark, including a 7-1 mark in the opening round of the tournament, a 5-2 clip in the second round and 2-2 record in the Super Sixteen. The Gators are a perfect 3-0 in the quarterfinal of the WNIT. Florida has twice appeared in the WNIT finals in 1985 (when it was known as the NWIT) and in 2000.

LIGHTS OUT The Gators knocked-down 13 triples in their victory at Clemson, tying the third-best outing from deep in program history. Over the last two games, the Orange & Blue have converted on 25 triples, the most over a two-game span since hitting 26 between a game versus Stetson (9) and at Savannah State (17) on Nov. 22 and Nov. 23, 2017.

EXCELLENCE FROM DEEP If the season were to end today, KK Deans' season would go down as one of the best shooting performances in Florida history. The senior has connected on 37.9% of her attempts from three-point range, the fifth-best mark for an individual season in program history. It would also go down as the best individual season from long range by a senior in the Florida record book.

RAINING THREES KK Deans is alone in eighth in Florida history for triples made in a single season at UF, as she currently has made 74 on the year, which is also the fifth-best by a senior. Alberte Rimdal is also looking at one of the best seasons for a sophomore, boasting 49 threes which is the fifth-best effort by a sophomore in Florida history.

TO THE LINE Florida women's basketball is elite when it comes to getting to the free throw line, knocking down 14.58 per game which is fifth in the SEC and 33rd in the nation. They average 20.18 attempts per game, sitting at fifth in the conference and 45th nationally.

60: THE MAGIC NUMBER Under the leadership of Kelly Rae Finley, Florida's defense will always be a point of emphasis. Helping to prove that point, the Gators own a perfect 24-0 mark under Finely when holding opponents to 60 points or less. PLAYING WITH PACE Florida likes to get up and down the court on offense, currently holding the 45th-fastest pace in the NCAA with an average of 73.7 possessions per 40 minutes. That pace puts them at fourth-fastest in the SEC behind Arkansas (74.2), Auburn (74.5) and Kentucky (75.1).

THE 27TH MEMBER Nina Rickards became the 27th member of the Florida 1,000-point club after a layup with 6:56 remaining in the fourth quarter against Wofford. The senior helped the Gators to a 66-63 victory over Wofford with an 18-point performance on 9-of-15 shooting night.

FUN IN MARCH With their selection to the WNIT, Florida has secured their third-consecutive postseason appearance after appearing in the 2021 Postseason WNIT and 2022 NCAA Tournament. Their selection marks the first time of qualifying for three-consecutive postseason tournaments since seven-straight postseason appearances from 2008-2014.

WINNING SEASON With Florida's 61-52 victory over Missouri, the Orange & Blue are guaranteed to end the 2022-23 season with a winning record. The win marked the first time since the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons that the Gators have recorded back-to-back seasons with winning records. Also, with 37 victories over the past two campaigns, Florida has tied their largest two-season win total since the 2016 and 2017 seasons.