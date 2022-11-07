UF WBK: Gators to Open Regular Season Against Florida A&M

Monday's game will serve as a doubleheader with the men's basketball team.

Florida A&M at Florida

Game Information: Nov. 7 | 5:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: SEC Network

Radio: 98.1FM/850AM WRUF

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida women's basketball will open the 2022-23 regular season on Monday, Nov. 7, at 5:30 p.m. ET when Florida A&M visits Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.

Monday's game will act as the opener of a doubleheader with the men's team, who will matchup with Stony Brook at 8 p.m. ET.

THE SERIES The Gators and Rattlers are meeting for the first time since 2019 on Monday evening, a year that saw the Gators earn their largest victory in the series, 84-40. Overall, UF owns a 10-5 advantage with the last Florida A&M victory coming in 2009.

SEASON-OPENERS Florida has found success in their season-openers, holding a 29-19 all-time record when beginning their season. Since the year 2000, however, the Gators have been an impressive 17-5 in season-openers. In overall home-openers, Florida has also found success, owning a 37-11 mark during their first games in Gainesville.

SUNSHINE STATE STARTERS Throughout the history of Florida women's basketball, the Gators have opened their season against an in-state opponent 13 times. In those matchups, the Orange & Blue hold a strong 11-2 record.

IN-STATE BATTLES The 2022-23 schedule is unique for the Gators in that it features matchups with four schools in the state of Florida. UF will meet Florida A&M (Nov. 7), Florida State (Nov.16), Bethune-Cookman (Nov. 18) and Miami (Dec. 11) this year, marking the first time since the 2014-15 season that the Gators have played four in-state schools. Florida has not captured four victories over in-state schools in the same season since the 2003-04 season when they defeated South Florida, Florida State, Bethune-Cookman and Central Florida.

LAST TIME OUT In their lone exhibition tune-up, the Gators were dominant over Saint Leo, earning a 110-46 victory. Seven Gators scored in double-figures, led by Ra Shaya Kyle's 16 points and 11 rebounds. As a team, the Orange & Blue shot an impressive 40-of-82 (48.8%) from the floor, including 8-of-23 (34.8%) from three-point range. Defensively, the Gators held the Lions to 15-of-64 (23.4%) from the field and just 4-of-23 (17.4%) from deep. In another impressive display, UF forced 22 turnovers to go along with 16 steals, led by KK Deans' four

SEC PRESEASON POLL After a successful 2021-22 campaign, the Gators saw their preseason standing in the conference much improved from prior years. In the SEC media poll, the Gators were tabbed to finish sixth while a vote of the league's coaches selected the Gators seventh. South Carolina was selected to win the conference in both polls

Coaches Poll: South Carolina, Tennessee, LSU, Alabama, T-Arkansas, T-Mississippi State, Florida, Ole Miss, Georgia, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Missouri, Auburn, Vanderbilt

Media Poll: South Carolina, Tennessee, LSU, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Georgia, Alabama, Texas A&M, Missouri, Auburn, Vanderbilt

HOME, SWEET HOME During 2021-22, Florida captured an impressive 10 home victories, the most since winning 13 in Gainesville during the 2015-16 season. It marked 19th time in UF history that the Orange & Blue have won 10 games in Gainesville.