The show will be hosted by Sean Kelley from 6-7 p.m. ET at the Keys Restaurant at Celebration Pointe.





GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida women's basketball head coach Kelly Rae Finley will make an appearance on Gator Talk this Monday, Nov. 28, from 6-7 p.m. ET at the Keys Restaurant at Celebration Pointe to discuss the season and upcoming schedule.





Finely and the Gators are coming off of a 2-0 showing at the St. Pete Showcase over the Thanksgiving holiday, which included a thrilling 77-73 overtime victory over Houston, and head into Wednesday's game with Prairie View A&M boasting a 6-1 record.





Gator Talk is a weekly hour-long program covering the latest in Gator Athletics, hosted by Sean Kelley. The show is available across the Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD, the Florida Gators Mobile App, on and on the Varsity Mobile App.