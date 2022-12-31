Texas A&M (5-6, 0-1 SEC) vs. RV Florida (11-3, 0-1 SEC) Game Information: Dec. 31 | 2 p.m. ET Live Stream: SEC Network Radio: 98.1FM/850AM WRUF





COLLEGE STATION, Texas. – Florida women’s basketball will travel to College Station, Texas, for their first road SEC matchup on New Year’s Day to meet Texas A&M at 2 p.m. ET.

The game will air live on SEC Network with Tyler Denning and Aja Ellison on the call, while Kyle Crooks and Brittany Davis will handle radio responsibilities on 98.1FM/850AM WRUF.

SERIES HISTORY The Gators and Aggies meet for the 14th time on Sunday, with TAMU holding an 11-2 advantage. Last season, UF won a double overtime thriller in College Station, 97-89, for their first-ever road win in the series.

A LOOK BACK Last season, Florida earned their first-ever win in College Station with a dramatic 97-89 double overtime victory over the Aggies. The win marked the second-largest comeback in school history after trailing by 19 points with 4:12 left in the second quarter. The Gators got big performances from Zippy Broughton (28 points, seven rebounds, four steals) and Kiki Smith (27 points, nine rebounds, seven assists) in addition to knocking down 13 threes in the win.

TO THE LINE Florida women’s basketball is elite when it comes to getting to the free throw line, knocking down 16.21 per game which is second in the SEC and 15th in the nation. They average 22.93 attempts per game, sitting at third in the conference and 19th nationally.

COUNTDOWN TO 800 Florida women’s basketball is closing in on their 800th victory as a program, currently holding 799 during their 49-year history. When the Gators accomplish the feat, they will be the 13th SEC to cross the 800-win threshold, with Mississippi State also chasing the accomplishment, owning 775 victories as a program entering the 2022-23 season.

KK’S 1K Florida senior guard, KK Deans, is closing in on her 1,000th career point. The West Virginia transfer recorded 788 points with the Mountaineers and currently holds 204 points on the season with the Gators, pushing her career total to 992. She would be the second 1,000-point scorer on the roster, as Leilani Correa scored 1,272 points in her three seasons at St. John’s.

60: THE MAGIC NUMBER Under the leadership of Kelly Rae Finley, Florida’s defense will always be a point of emphasis. Helping to prove that point, the Gators own a perfect 20-0 mark under Finely when holding opponents to 60 points or less.

‘CHOMP DOWN’ DEFENSE The Orange & Blue have made their defensive identity a key element to the 2022-23 season. Following 13 games, the Gators are fifth in the SEC in turnovers forced per game, forcing an average of 19.93, which is good for 51st nationally as well. They have forced 20 or more turnovers in seven games this season.