Florida will open the tournament on Thursday, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m. ET against Green Bay.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Florida women's basketball is set to compete at the St. Pete Showcase this week on the campus of Eckerd College, meeting Green Bay on Thursday and Houston on Saturday.

Tip-off against Green Bay is set for 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 24, while the Gators will meet Houston on Saturday, Nov. 26 at noon ET. Ryan Urquhart and Brittany Davis will handle radio responsibilities for both matchups on FloridaGators.com.

SERIES HISTORY The Gators and Phoenix are meeting for the third time in program history on Monday, with UF holding a perfect 2-0 mark. During their last meeting on Jan. 3, 2000, Florida took down Green Bay, 91-47. Florida and Houston have met once, with the Cougars taking the victory, 71-60, on Dec. 6, 2002.

LAST TIME OUT Alberte Rimdal recorded a career-best 19 points to pace the Gators on Monday evening, leading UF past Furman, 77-50. The Gators forced 24 turnovers and held Furman to just 13-of-52 (25%) shooting from the field.

QUADRUPLE THREAT It has now been five-consecutive games that the Gators have had four or more athletes score in double-figures. The Gators haven't had that much offensive diversity since the 1998-1999 campaign when they had four or more score in doubles figures in five-straight against Arkansas (Feb. 4), Vanderbilt (Jan. 31), Kentucky (Jan. 28), LSU (Jan. 24) and Tennessee (Jan. 21).

BLOCK PARTY Against Furman (11/21) the Gators recorded a season-high eight blocks. Perhaps even more impressive, all eight blocks came from eight different athletes during the game. UF Communications, with help from the NCAA, is looking into how many/if any other schools have had eight different athletes record a block in a single game.

COUNTDOWN TO 800 Florida women's basketball is closing in on their 800th victory as a program, currently holding 792 during their 49-year history. When the Gators accomplish the feat, they will be the 13th SEC to cross the 800-win threshold, with Mississippi State also chasing the accomplishment, owning 775 victories as a program entering the 2022-23 season.

KK'S 1K Florida senior guard, KK Deans, is closing in on her 1,000th career point. The West Virginia transfer recorded 788 points with the Mountaineers and currently holds 68 points on the season with the Gators, pushing her career total to 856. She would be the second 1,000-point scorer on the roster, as Leilani Correa scored 1,272 points in her three seasons at St. John's.

'CHOMP DOWN' DEFENSE The Orange & Blue have made their defensive identity a key element to the 2022-23 season. Following five games, the Gators are fourth in the SEC in turnovers force per game, forcing an average of 24.8, which is good for 21st nationally as well. They have also forced 20 or more turnovers in four of their five games of the season, the first time since 2015-16 they've opened a season with that defensive performance. The Gators are also second in the SEC with 13.6 steals per game, also 18th in the nation.

60: THE MAGIC NUMBER Under the leadership of Kelly Rae Finley, Florida's defense will always be a point of emphasis. Helping to prove that point, the Gators own a perfect 16-0 mark under Finely when holding opponents to 60 points or less.

ST. PETE SHOWCASE The Gators are slated to compete in the St. Pete Showcase this November alongside Green Bay, Houston, Northeastern and Portland. UF will matchup with Green Bay on Nov. 24 before meeting Houston on Nov. 26. This is the second year of the St. Pete Showcase, which will be played during Thanksgiving weekend at the McArthur Center from Nov. 24-26. The tournament expanded from four teams to five this year, with last year's tournament featuring several prominent programs, including Florida State, West Virginia, Purdue and WCC member BYU. BYU won the event last season.