GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Gators will honor members of the armed forces, veterans and local first responders in style when they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks Nov. 4 during this year's 'Saluting Those Who Serve' game, presented by VyStar Credit Union.

As part of this year's honoring, the Florida football team will wear alternate black uniforms for the first time in school history.

In recognition of the teamwork spirit and the core values that characterize military members and first responders, each player's nameplate on the back of their jersey will display one of five words that are synonymous with the principles embodied by those who serve.

The five terms, which were selected by a representative of each branch of the military and first responders, are Commitment, Courage, Excellence, Honor and Integrity.

"I know Gator Nation is excited about the team wearing black uniforms, but I don't want us to lose sight of the intent relative to creating awareness and showing gratitude and appreciation for all branches of our military and first responders," said Florida Head Coach Billy Napier. "We're doing something that's going to be a lot of fun, but ultimately, we're hopeful that we can recognize and show appreciation for a lot of selfless people that have chosen a profession of service and put their lives at risk each day."

In addition to in-game initiatives, the Gators will also honor those in service throughout the week by inviting a member of each of the U.S. military branches to address the team at the conclusion of each practice. It will serve as a way to create awareness among team members about those who dedicate their lives to service.

"I think there's a lot we can learn from these special people," said Napier. "Last year we were able to invite members of the military to talk to the team and it was pretty awesome to hear from them. I know it impacted our players and staff in a positive way."

It's really important to me in terms of creating a level of respect and gratitude for some of these things that we take for granted at times.''

Tickets for the Arkansas game on Nov. 4 are now available by visiting this link. For each ticket purchased, the UAA will donate an Arkansas game ticket to a local military hero, up to 2,000 tickets.

