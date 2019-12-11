Ultra-productive RB looking to schedule an official visit to the Swamp
The Florida Gators are continuing to evaluate their remaining options at running back in the 2020 recruiting cycle.UF is now out of the picture for one of their top targets at the position, Rivals2...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news