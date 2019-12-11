News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-11 10:19:04 -0600') }} football Edit

Ultra-productive RB looking to schedule an official visit to the Swamp

Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

The Florida Gators are continuing to evaluate their remaining options at running back in the 2020 recruiting cycle.UF is now out of the picture for one of their top targets at the position, Rivals2...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}