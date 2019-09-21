Dan Mullen's staff is continuing to make strides with one of their top targets in next year's recruiting cycle.

Miami Hurricanes pledge Savion Collins ventured up to the University of Florida once again on Saturday to watch the football team take on SEC East rival Tennessee.

This was not the first time that Collins saw the Gators in action up-close this season as he was in Orlando for the UF-UM game back on Aug. 24.

The 11th-ranked DT in the 2021 class broke down how his time in the Swamp went and detailed what made Florida successful in the trenches.