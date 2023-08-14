The award is presented annually to the college defensive player of the year.





PHILADELPHIA - Florida defensive end Princely Umanmielen was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday.





He also collected All-SEC Preseason Third Team honors from Athlon, Phil Steele and the media at SEC Media Days. Umanmielen finished as the team-leader in sacks (4.5), TFLs (9.5) and second in quarterback hurries (5) last season. Playing in all 13 games and starting in 11, the Manor, Texas native also posted 39 total tackles, 16 solo and two forced fumbles. In his last five starts, Umanmielen had 17 total tackles, 5.5 TFL (loss of 29 yards), 2.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries and one forced fumble.





Umanmielen is one of 12 defensive ends nationwide to make the 85-player list and one of two SEC defensive ends, joining Ole Miss' Cedric Johnson. Additionally, Umanmielen is one of 12 SEC players tabbed to the watch list.





The Chuck Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1994 and is named in honor of Chuck "Concrete Charlie" Bednarik who was an All-American player at the University of Pennsylvania and later a multiple year All Pro linebacker and center for the Philadelphia Eagles. He is a member of both the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame and was the last NFL player to be a full-time player on both offense and defense.





Semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced Nov. 13, 2023, while the three finalists for the Bednarik Award will be unveiled November 28, 2023. The winners of the 29th Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 7, 2023. The formal presentations of the Chuck Bednarik Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards in March 2024.





The Chuck Bednarik Award has once again partnered with Pro Football Focus (PFF) and Phil Steele Publications as selection committee partners. PFF provides detailed metrics and performance-based assessments to selection committee staff, with several senior PFF analysts are members of our selection committee. Phil Steele's College Football Preview is generally recognized as the most complete preseason magazine.





2023 Florida Football Watch List Award Player

Maxwell Award Ricky Pearsall

Ray Guy Award Jeremy Crawshaw

Wuerffel Trophy Derek Wingo

Paul Hornung Award Trevor Etienne

Chuck Bednarik Award Princely Umanmielen













Special to 1st & Ten Florida by Florida Athletics)