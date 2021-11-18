Unique bond forms between two Gators quarterbacks

For four years Emory Jones' mother, Trina Jones, had texted and called her son daily to check in and see how her boy was doing in school and with football. Emory was part of Dan Mullen's program, which meant waiting his turn behind older quarterbacks. Jones has admitted that it was tough at times to be patient but the end of the 2020 season was the end of his waiting.

With the start of the 2021 season, she had a real reason to come to games, one that quickly went from dream to nightmare as Mrs. Jones was subject to hearing the reaction of those around her towards her son.

"There was a time in the season, early in the season where it was hard for his mom to even come to the games," quarterbacks coach Garrick McGee told reporters on Tuesday night. And it was hard for her to sit in the stands during the games, because, you know, people were saying things to her about her son that probably wasn't fair. And he had to deal with that while he was out on the field trying to execute and worried about his mom who’s in the stands."

Jones completed 31-of-49 (63.2%) for 264 yards, two touchdowns passing, one rushing but threw four interceptions against FAU and USF.

It didn't help that his understudy, Anthony Richardson, started the season ripping off touchdown runs of 75 and 80 yards in each of the first two games.

The criticism he faced was nothing new to Jones. As a freshman, he stood on the field next to Feleipe Franks as people in the crowd shouted to bench Franks and play Kyle Trask. Now, Jones is standing next to Richardson hearing his name in Franks' place as fans plead for Richardson to replace him.

Familiarity with the situation doesn't make it easier when the opportunity you have waited and worked towards seems to be slipping away but Jones and Richardson have a strong bond.

In the fourth quarter of a win against Samford, after Florida finally had secured a win late in the game, Jones was just 18 yards shy of breaking the record for most passing yards in a game but Dan Mullen had already told Anthony Richardson to go in, hand the ball off, and ice the game.

"He came to me at the end of the game and he's like, 'Hey, you've got to keep Emory in, he needs like 20 yards for a record.' And I'm like, 'okay,' I'm like 'alright.,'" Mullen said of Richardson during the Samford game. "'We're up three scores in the fourth quarter, right?' And he's like, 'yeah.' So I click over, I'm like, 'Is he 20 yards from a record or something?' I'm trying to find that out. I'm like, you know, we're not going to go in and throw the ball anyway right now. So, you know, Anthony, just come, just get in the game and go. And Emory's like, 'Tell him to get in the game,' you know? 'Tell him to go get in the game and stop talking about it. Don't worry about it,' you know? And so I do, but I think it shows the respect that those guys have for each other."



