GatorsTerritory - Update on a Rivals250 target's decision timeline

Jump inside GT's Swamp Talk to get the latest update on a priority Rivals250 target for the Florida Gators in the 2021 cycle.

**CLICK HERE** for what GatorsTerritory is hearing as of Tuesday evening.

Not a premium subscriber?

Purchase a monthly subscription and receive two additional months for FREE when using "Gators3for1" for the promo code!

New Users: https://florida.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=Gators3for1

Returning Users: https://florida.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=Gators3for1