With the early signing period just roughly three weeks away, Dan Mullen's staff is gearing up for one of the more crucial recruiting stretches of the 2020 cycle.

Over a half-dozen prospects are scheduled to officially visit this weekend alone, while over a dozen others will be arriving in Gainesville over the next couple of weeks.

With that being said, jump inside the Swamp Talk Forum below as I discuss the updated official visitors list against FSU, UF's pursuit of Timothy Smith, Jalen Lee and Clyde Pinder, along with sharing commitment percentages for a group of targets as well.

Click **HERE** for the very latest!

Not a premium subscriber of GatorsTerritory?

OFFER: 50% off your first year AND $50 to use at the Rivals Fan Shop - OR - $75 worth of FREE Adidas gear of your choice!!