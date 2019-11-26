Updated OV list; Hitting the Jackpot Along the DL; Commitment Percentages
With the early signing period just roughly three weeks away, Dan Mullen's staff is gearing up for one of the more crucial recruiting stretches of the 2020 cycle.
Over a half-dozen prospects are scheduled to officially visit this weekend alone, while over a dozen others will be arriving in Gainesville over the next couple of weeks.
With that being said, jump inside the Swamp Talk Forum below as I discuss the updated official visitors list against FSU, UF's pursuit of Timothy Smith, Jalen Lee and Clyde Pinder, along with sharing commitment percentages for a group of targets as well.
Click **HERE** for the very latest!
Not a premium subscriber of GatorsTerritory?
OFFER: 50% off your first year AND $50 to use at the Rivals Fan Shop - OR - $75 worth of FREE Adidas gear of your choice!!