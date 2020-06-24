 2022 Pac-12 commit is intrigued by Florida's blend of top-notch football and academics.
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-24 19:19:26 -0500') }} football Edit

USC commit relishes UF virtual visit, 'real close' with Christian Robinson

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
@Corey_Bender

The dead period is still in effect, but Dan Mullen's staff is not letting up on the recruiting trail and continues to host a boatload of prospects for virtual visits as well.

