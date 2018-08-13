Van Jefferson is immediately eligible to play this season for the Florida Gators. Jefferson received his waiver from the SEC on Monday after receiving his waiver from the NCAA earlier this month.

The wide receiver transferred to UF in January after spending the last three seasons at Ole Miss.

In the last two seasons with the Rebels, Jefferson recorded 91 catches for 999 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Jefferson has been Florida's most consistent wide receivers so far during fall camp.

