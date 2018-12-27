ATLANTA- Florida receiver Van Jefferson and Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson were one time teammates at Ole Miss.

They were almost teammates at Michigan.

And now they are facing off against each other on opposing teams.

“When they announced that we were playing in the bowl game, he called me and was like, ‘Man, isn't this crazy we're playing in a bowl game together,’” Jefferson told reporters on Thursday. “I was like, ‘Yeah man, it is.' "

"We're pretty tight," said Patterson. "We follow each other. I think more than anything, we were just excited to link back up with each other."

Jefferson leads the Gators with 31 catches for 438 yards and six touchdowns, while Patterson has passed for 2,374 yards and 21 touchdowns, completing 65,1 percent of his passes for Michigan this year.

Their friendship started when Jefferson welcomed Patterson to Ole Miss during his official visit.

“I just remember like, man, is this the No. 1? Because he’s real short,” joked Jefferson about the former top-ranked signal caller in the 2016 class. “I didn’t know he’s the one. Then he got to campus, and I see him throw the ball. Man, I see why he’s a five-star.”

As one expects, Jefferson quickly grew close to his quarterback during their two years together at Ole Miss.

“He’s one of those guys that’s easy to talk to,” Patterson said. “He’s a real funny guy.”

The two players are set to square off against each other on Saturday, as both programs take the field in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. However, there is one time that many believed Patterson and Jefferson were a package deal.

Both players, along with former Ole Miss teammate Deontay Anderson, were all looking for new homes after the NCAA sanctioned the Rebels. Seven players transferred away from the programs, however, in the end their plans changed.

"Our original plan was Deontay Anderson and Van Jefferson and myself to possibly all come to Michigan," recounted Patterson. "I'm not sure what happened."

Anderson ended up at Houston, while Jefferson decided to follow Dan Mullen from Mississippi to Florida.

“I just didn't feel like that was the place for me so,” Jefferson said. “He was pushing for me to come there, but ultimately I wanted to be a Gator.”

"Coach Mullen has done a great job in his first year, especially playing in a big time bowl game and a top tier program, it's gonna be exciting," added Jefferson.

"At the end of day I’m just so happy they’re in the position they’re in right now," said Patterson.

But the friendship is on hold.

"I can't talk to him during the week," joked Jefferson. "It's time to lock in, get ready to go.”

Florida and Michigan are two days away from facing each other on the field, but the games have already begun.

On Wednesday night, Michigan won the Battle of the Bowl Week championship belt, after Patterson correctly picked the right answer on the final question of the night.

Patterson made sure Jefferson heard about the win a few times.

"Yea he text me...he kinda rubbed it in my face that he won the last little challenge," said a smiling Jefferson. "He picked Eminem and our guy picked MC Hammer."

Both players eager to help their respective side end their season on a high note, however, both remain proud of a brother's accomplishments.

“It’s really cool that it’s our bowl week and his, too,” Patterson said. “I’m happy for him. I think we’re both just ready to get out there and compete.”