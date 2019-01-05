GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- The good news keep coming for the Gators.

After both Lamical Perine and Adam Shuler announced their decisions to return for one more season, Van Jefferson, announced he will also return for the 2019 season.

According to Jefferson, UF head coach Dan Mullen had a big part in his decision to come back.

"Coach, you told me that you wanted to get Gators football back to where it was or where it needs to be," Jefferson wrote. "You expressed many times the desire to restore the Gator standard, the culture, and I'm so thankful to have been a part of the process thus far.

"Knowing this, I've decided to continue the process of restoring the Gator standard alongside my brothers for another year. This will allow me to earn my degree, hone my skills, and become a better player and a better man."

Jefferson transferred to Florida this year from Ole Miss and was granted immediate eligibility thanks to a new SEC rule and the NCAA allowing a waiver due to the Rebel's being hit with sanctions.

The receiver took advantage of his opportunity. He finished with 35 catches for 503 yards and six touchdowns and was the team's most targeted receiver throughout the season.

Jefferson thanked the staff and the fans in his letter.

"First, I'd like to thank you for the opportunity in becoming a part of the University of Florida's football team," Jefferson wrote in his return message. "After making the best decision in choosing to become a part of Gator Nation, I instantly felt at home.

"I felt like it was where I was supposed to be. As a transfer student, I met guys on the team that quickly became more than teammates, but brothers."

Jefferson and the Gators will start their prep for the 2019 season on Monday, when offseason workouts begin.

"God has and still is answering my prayers," Jefferson said. "I'm truly thankful. Gators, let's get it! Chomp Chomp."



