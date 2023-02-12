Vanderbilt 88, Florida 80 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center | Gainesville, Fla. Records: Florida 13-12 (6-6 SEC) | Vanderbilt 13-12 (6-6 SEC)





Next up: Ole Miss, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network Notable

* The 3-point line told the story as Vanderbilt shot 12-for-23 beyond the arc to UF's 2-for-20.

* Colin Castleton led the Gators with 25 points and 11 rebounds.

* Castleton has posted back-to-back 25/10 double-doubles and three total this season. No other Gator since the start of the Donovan Era (1996) has had more than one 25/10 game in their career.

* Castleton is the first Gator since Nick Calathes (2009) to score 20+ in four straight games. Like Castleton, Calathes also did so in SEC play. Tre Mann scored 20+ in four straight appearances in 2021, two in SEC play and two in the SEC Tournament, though Mann missed a game during within that stretch.

* Castleton also moved into #3 on Florida's all-time blocked shots list (191), surpassing Al Horford (189).

* Riley Kugel posted a career-high 18 points, shooting 8-for-14 from the field. It's his second straight game establishing a new career high after scoring 15 at Alabama.

* Kowacie Reeves added 14 points off the bench, notching his fifth double-figure scoring game in SEC play this season.

Head Coach Todd Golden On the loss...

"Obviously disappointing. That's the main thought. What allowed us to get pretty good, with the Tennessee game, winning six of seven in league or whatever we were able to do, we were getting really good at controlling the controllables, doing the things that don't require talent necessarily and being really good at those things. Then when the things that do require talent were going our way, we were really good. I thought today, we did a poor job that way. I'm going to ever get too upset about missed free throws. I know our guys are trying to make free throws.

I'm not going to get upset and criticizes are two for 20 from the three. Obviously, our guys are trying to make shots. We were really bad at executing things that are really important to our team, to our program. A huge part of that was our inability to defend the three point line today and that's something that, as long as I'm the coach today, is going to be a huge emphasis of our program. We had gotten really good that way. Bama was a different story, today was the same issue and we got to get that right real quick."

On defending the three point line...

"A couple of different things. I think engagement, mental engagement was a big issue today. Some things whether it was baseline out of bounds or not getting to shooters quick enough, not locking in on personnel was probably a big part of that."

On defending Liam Robbins...

"He played really, really well obviously and was effective all over the floor. I thought after that first crazy start to the game where we went 11 minutes or so without a whistle, I thought we did a better job inside the three guarding him and he hit some big time threes, some back-breakers, some daggers. Similar to what he did against Tennessee in the first half the other night where he was throwing them in from all over the place. You got to tip your cap to him a little bit. But as crazy as it is, I can live with what he was doing inside the three, it's the effort of stunting on his three point shots as well as letting a guy like Trey Thomas get four threes. That is going to hurt tonight and I want to go back and watch the game."

Grad F Colin Castleton On the team rallying after Vanderbilt's early success...

"They came out aggressive. They hit a bunch of tough shots to go on a little run there, and we came out stagnant a little on the offensive end, but they were able to hit open threes. That was one of the keys we had coming into this game was not let up wide open threes because they have really good shooters on the perimeter. Their guards can get it off pretty quickly, and their big man as well shot a couple threes. That was the goal, and we let them make too many."

On the play of Liam Robbins...

"He was just making shots. I feel like he's a skilled big as well, and was getting good looks and making them. You have to give credit to them. They put him in good spots, and he was able to make a couple good moves but he was able to make shots, that was the biggest thing.

Sophomore G Kowacie Reeves On the defense today...

"We can make an improvement on the defensive end. Sometimes you have to tip your hat. Some of those guys made some real tough shots with hands right in their face, good contests. Sometimes you have to tip your hat. That's 12 threes in one game for a team that doesn't do that every single game."

On his performance today...

"I think I did ok. I was just trying to help win. I think I did all right. I didn't shoot the ball the best, I was trying to bring energy in my role and help the team win. That's all I was trying to do."