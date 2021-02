The Florida Gators will host Vanderbilt on October 9 for their 2021 homecoming game.

The Gators own a 69-26-2 record in Homecoming games all-time, including a 27-5 mark since 1989. Florida downed South Carolina last season, 38-24. The last time the Gators hosted the Commodores on Homecoming was in a 9-7 win in 2015.

Florida's game against Vanderbilt will be the sixth of the season and falls between two road dates against Kentucky and LSU.