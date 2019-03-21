The Florida bats entered Nashville hot, but were quickly cooled down by the Tennessee air and Vanderbilt starter, Drake Bellows.

What started as a pitchers' duel between Bellows and Gator starter, Tommy Mace, eventually turned into a commanding 5-0 victory for Vanderbilt.

Bellows would throw a complete game and stifle the Florida bats all night long. The Vanderbilt offense did just enough manufacture five runs off Florida pitching and win convincingly

The Gators found themselves in an early hole to start the game. Vanderbilt pushed a run across the plate in the bottom of the first inning and got things started when Cooper Davis reached on an infield single and advanced to second on a Jacob Young throwing error.

Two batters later, J.J. Bleday slapped a ground rule double to left field that brought Davis home.

Both pitchers would lock in over the next two innings. Mace would not allow a base hit in the second and third, and used his cutter and changeup to mow through the Vanderbilt lineup.

On the flipside, Drake Fellows was in the zone for the Commodores. Fellows allowed a base runner in each inning, but allowed only two hits, one in the first and one in the second. His slider was fooling the Gator batters all night long.

Vanderbilt scratched another run across the plate in the top of the fourth. Philip Clarke began things by putting a one-out single into center field to put a runner on. A batter later, Harrison Ray put a double into left field that put runners on second and third.

It became 2-0 when Ethan Paul grounded out to Young at second and Clarke easily scored from third.

Both pitchers would continue to be sharp, each going into the seventh inning without allowing another run.

Some serious misfortune would happen to Mace in the seventh though. After recording back-to-back strikeouts to begin the inning, Vanderbilt would pick up two infield singles to extend the inning and chase Mace from the game.

The Gator starter finished with exactly 100 pitches, going six and two-thirds innings, and allowed four earned runs on seven hits. He also struck out a career high nine batters and walked only one.

Jordan Butler relieved Mace and was unable to record the final out. Butler walked Bleday to load the bases and then hit Stephen Scott on the next pitch to score Cooper Davis.

A wild pitch from Butler would bring Austin Martin home and make it 4-0. Butler was pulled from the game after walking Philip Clarke and reloading the bases.

Ben Specht entered the game for Butler, and picked up where Butler left off. On the first pitch from Specht, he hit Harrison Ray with a pitch to bring Bleday home, making it 5-0.

Florida appeared to get some momentum in the top of the eighth after Young singled to center field and Brady McConnell bunted for a base hit to put runners on first and second with one out.

However, Vanderbilt would quell the threat. Nelson Maldonado would line-out to Bleday in right field, and Young attempted to tag from second. Bleday would proceed to throw out Young at third to end the inning on a double play.

Bellows would finish the game on the mound for Vandy, pitching a complete game and securing the 5-0 victory. His threw 116 pitches in the win, allowing only five base hits while striking out eight batters and walking three.

McConnell was the lon Gator to record multiple base hits on the night, going 2-4. Acton, Young and Kris Armstrong would also have base hits.

Florida will look to even up the series on Friday night with Jack Leftwich (4-1,3.29 ERA on the mound. He’ll take on Vanderbilt ace Patrick Raby (4-0, 0.70 ERA). First pitch is at 7:30pm.

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.