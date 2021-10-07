Vanderbilt players to watch against the Gators

The Gators return to the Swamp fresh off what many consider an embarrassing loss to the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington. However, there should be no worries about putting another check in the win column, as Florida is set to take on Vanderbilt for homecoming. The Commodores are arguably one of the worst teams in college football this season and should be a great tune up game before the Gators head to Death Valley to take on LSU. With that being said, there are still some few players you should keep an eye on if Vandy is going to try to make this game closer than the nearly 40-point spread suggests.

Quarterback Ken Seals

© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Seals is the starting quarterback for the Commodores and has constructed a decent season so far, putting up 894 yards while completing 56.4 percent of his passes for five touchdowns and five interceptions. Seals isn’t the greatest of quarterbacks but had himself a day against the Gators last season by throwing for 319 yards on 64.7 percent passing for two touchdowns and an interception. He will need to replicate that performance and then some against a better Florida defense if Vanderbilt wants to have a chance of keeping this game close.

Linebacker Anfernee Orji

© George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Orji is one of the veteran leaders on the Commodores defense at linebacker. He is the team’s second leading tackler on the season with 37 tackles and leads the team in tackles for loss with six and a half. The Gators will undoubtedly look to lean on the run game again this week, although I think they should work on the pass game. Orji will need to have a big game if Vanderbilt will be able to slow down the Florida rushing attack.

Wide Receiver Will Sheppard

© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Sheppard is one of the few skill position players who have been able to make a decent impact for Vanderbilt this year. He currently leads the ‘Dores in receptions and receiving touchdowns with 27 and two, respectively, for 288 yards, which ranks second on the team. Alhough Florida’s defense has improved this year, they have given up big plays in every game to this point. Sheppard will look to be that guy on Saturday to try and help the Commodores pull off the near impossible upset.

Wide Receiver Chris Pierce

© George Walker IV / Tenneseean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC