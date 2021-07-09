Ven-Allen Lubin plans to focus more on recruitment after travel season

“I have about seven or eight offers, but I would say I hear from Florida , USF and Alabama the most right now,” Lubin said.

Ven-Allen Lubin , the No. 119 prospect in the Rivals150, has caught the attention of college coaches across the country.

South Florida: “I am hearing a lot from head coach Brian Gregory. They can play fast, but they play mainly in the half court. I like how they play both sides of the floor, I feel like I could fit in well there, you know, maintain who I am and be a good floor facilitator.”

Florida: “They are telling me how good their program is and the direction they are heading. They tell me they can see me playing with their guards, and their bigs and I can see myself doing that. I feel I can be in a position there to make some plays.”

Alabama: “The program there is good, you know, from watching a lot of their games I saw their guards are pretty quick and they make good plays. And also they had some bigs who showed they could step up and make plays. I feel they are a school I can see myself stepping in and making plays for myself and teammates.”

“I am also hearing a lot from UCF, Oklahoma State, Miami, Dayton and Virginia, but they have not offered me yet.”