NEW YORK, N.Y. - Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller was named a 2022 Comeback Player of the Year Award Semifinalist, the College Sports Communicators in association with The Associated Press and Fiesta Bowl Organization announced today. Miller is one of two SEC players among the 15-semifinalist field, and was named to the watch list back on Oct. 12.

The award recognizes college football student-athletes from all divisions of college football for overcoming injury, illness, or other circumstances. In a vote by a panel of AP writers, editors, sports information directors, and Fiesta Bowl Organization representatives, three college football student-athletes will be honored as 2022 Comeback Player of the Year Award winners at the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona.

Last season, Miller played in two games before being sidelined with a season-ending injury.

In his sixth year with the program this year, the Lakeland, Florida native has appeared in 11 games and made 10 starts for the Gators, ranking third on the team with 75 tackles, while also forcing two fumbles this season.

Semifinalists for 2022 Comeback Player of the Year Award

CONFERENCE PLAYER SCHOOL POSITION

SEC Ventrell Miller Florida LB

ACC Payton Wilson NC State LB

BIG 12 Adrian Martinez

Kansas State QB

BIG 12 Dillon Gabriel Oklahoma QB

BIG 12 Trace Ford Oklahoma State DE

BIG TEN Mohamed Ibrahim Minnesota RB

BIG TEN Ronnie Bell Michigan WR

CONFERENCE USA Chase Cunningham Middle Tennessee QB

CONFERENCE USA Jyaire Shorter North Texas WR

INDEPENDENT Marist Liufau Notre Dame LB

MID-AMERICAN Kyle Pugh Northern Illinois LB

PAC 12 Justin Flowe Oregon LB

PAC 12 Laitu Latu UCLA LB

PAC 12 Michael Penix Jr Washington QB

SEC Ray Davis Vanderbilt RB



