News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-13 08:53:40 -0600') }} football Edit

Versatile 2021 DL sets return visit to Gainesville, feeling like a priority

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
Publisher
@Corey_Bender

With the offseason now in full swing, prospects from all across the map are starting to finalize itinerary for camps, junior days, and recruiting events altogether.

One of those underclassmen who plans to make full use of his flexible schedule is Keeshawn Silver, the 17th-ranked strong-side defensive end in the class of 2021.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}