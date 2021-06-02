OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021

Rivals has four-star 2022 prospect Tony Livingston listed as an offensive tackle, but the Tampa Bay native says he committed to play for the Gators as both an offensive tackle and tight end.

Livingston, along with a plethora of additional prospects, visited Gainesville for the first time on Tuesday.

Livingston was able to speak with Dan Mullen, tight ends coach Tim Brewster and the rest of the Florida coaching staff. The staff covets his athleticism and ability to do "multiple things" in the trenches.

Although the 6-foot-6, 265 pounder didn’t get the chance to visit the Florida campus prior to committing, he felt his virtual visit was a good representation of what he saw on Tuesday.