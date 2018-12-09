There has been absolutely no drama surrounding the recruitment of 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior, Trent Whittemore, who has been all in with the Gators since May of 2017.

The local standout from Gainesville Buchholz made the short drive over to the Swamp for multiple games this fall, and then had the opportunity to familiarize himself with the program even more when he took his official visit this weekend.

Whittemore, the nation's 69th-ranked athlete on Rivals, finished his senior campaign with 45 receptions for 738 yards and 11 touchdowns, while also throwing a touchdown and amassing roughly 100 yards on the ground.

The three-star prospect racked up 50 tackles (32 solo), seven pass deflections and an interception at safety as well.