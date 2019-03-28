Last week, Dan Mullen’s staff rolled out the red carpet for a flurry of out-of-state prospects, including Port Huron (Mich.) junior, Braiden McGregor, who was in town for his first-ever trip to Gainesville.

Although his time on Florida’s campus was cut short and he was unable to watch the team practice, McGregor was able to see the program’s facilities and connected with multiple members on the staff.

By the time his trip to Gainesville had wrapped up, the Midwest native was given the green light by Mullen himself.