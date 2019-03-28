Versatile Midwest defender says UF is on his mind following visit and offer
Last week, Dan Mullen’s staff rolled out the red carpet for a flurry of out-of-state prospects, including Port Huron (Mich.) junior, Braiden McGregor, who was in town for his first-ever trip to Gainesville.
Although his time on Florida’s campus was cut short and he was unable to watch the team practice, McGregor was able to see the program’s facilities and connected with multiple members on the staff.
By the time his trip to Gainesville had wrapped up, the Midwest native was given the green light by Mullen himself.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news