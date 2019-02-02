Commitment No. 1 from Florida's junior day is now official after Johnnie Brown, the nation's 173rd-ranked junior on Rivals, went to social media to announce his pledge to the in-state Gators.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Brown, who kicked off his prep career at Tampa Catholic before transferring into nearby Middleton, possesses additional offers from Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M and Mississippi State among others.

"Short and simple; it’s just family love," Brown told GatorsTerritory.

Brown is very versatile and could have suited up at four positions when I first scouted him as a freshman. He possesses an intriguing combination of size, athleticism and upside, and will likely line up at defensive tackle once arriving in Gainesville.

As a junior, the four-star prospect accounted for 35 tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles.

Brown is also labeled as the nation's eighth-ranked weak-side defensive end for 2020.

