Recently hired cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray has been establishing his presence on the recruiting trail over the past few weeks.

The new assistant is forging relationships with some of Florida’s top defensive back targets and is dishing out a number of offers as well.

One prospect that Gray gave the green light to last week is Joseph Johnson, who is based in Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy. The three-star recruit has also racked up offers from Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech this month.