With the 2020 class already inching towards 20 commitments, UF has recently started to direct a good portion of its recruiting efforts towards the 2021-22 classes as well.

Roughly a dozen offers have been dished out in recent weeks as well, with one of them being delivered to Zach Rice, a 6-foot-5, 298-pound offensive tackle from Lynchburg, Virginia.

The 2022 prospect kicked off the week with just two offers on the table from Virginia and Liberty, and now has the opportunity to suit up in the SEC after receiving the green light from UF on Monday.