It's been a relatively drama-free recruiting process for Christopher Thomas Jr. thus far.

Thomas, who is the fifth longest-tenured Florida commit in their 2021 class, has not wavered on his pledge since he joined forces with the Gators on Sept. 23, 2019. This is despite being given the green light by several noteworthy programs, such as Georgia, Penn State, LSU and Tennessee, over the past few months.

The key for Thomas and UF's staff as a whole, specifically Dan Mullen and David Turner, is to continue to manufacture a relationship with one another. A couple of days ago, they were able to do just that during Thomas' first virtual visit to the school.

"They didn't really show me the campus because I've seen the campus already," Thomas told GatorsTerritory. "But they showed me what the campus will look like, like the new campus. They showed me that.