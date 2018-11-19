Visit to the Swamp results in offer for 2020 WR Ze'Vian Capers
Lengthy pass catcher Ze'Vian Capers arrived on UF's campus without an offer to consider, but that changed on Sunday when the 2020 prospect returned home to Cummings, Georgia.Capers, a 6-foot-4, 215...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news