Visit to the Swamp results in scholarship offer for Alabama-based defender
On Wednesday, Roanoke (Ala.) Handley prospect Dylan Brooks took his first-ever visit to the University of Florida.
The fast-rising sophomore defender, who could project at defensive end, outside linebacker or BUCK, had the opportunity to tour the Gators' campus and was in attendance for spring practice as well.
To put the cherry on top, Brooks scooped up a scholarship offer after chopping it up with UF's head man just prior to exiting Gainesville.
