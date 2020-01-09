Dan Mullen and the rest of his staff are gearing up for the home stretch in the 2020 recruiting cycle.

After signing 21 players during Early Signing Period last month, the program remains in hot pursuit of several highly-touted prospects.

The Gators already have six confirmed official visitors for this month, but there are also several other players considering OVs to UF before they put pen to paper on National Signing Day.

GatorsTerritory takes a look at the the half-dozen prospects that are set to utilize officials in January, and which other targets are thinking about checking out the Swamp as well.