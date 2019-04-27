Vosean Joseph is going pro. The former Florida linebacker was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round.

The No. 147 pick decided to forgo his junior season after helping the Gators win the Peach Bowl over Michigan.

Joseph was hit with a rough blow during the pre-draft process when he was injured and subsequently ruled out from athletic testing. However, the South Florida native's tape was enough to impress the Bills.

"Whoever want to draft Vosean Joseph, just draft him and you're going to get a dog, that's how I see it," Joseph told reporters after Florida's Pro-Day.

During the draft process, Joseph visited or worked out with the Oakland Raiders, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Buffalo Bills, and the Los Angeles Rams

This past season Joseph led Florida with 93 tackles, nine tackles for a loss, four sacks, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

Although Joseph still needs to play at a consistent level, the defender decided this was the right time to make the leap.

"It was difficult, just leaving my brothers but then again at the end of the day everybody got their own route to take," he explained. "I just felt like I was prepared and just my coaches putting me through everything we need to be through. The program, I don't wanna say compared to a NFL program, I never been in one before, but they just everything just so up to date, just down right like real life.

"I feel like just going to the next level was my best route."

The Buffalo Bills agreed.