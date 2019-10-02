GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Mike White needed a player to step up. He needed an Alpha Dog to take over and lead the basketball team.

Andrew Nembhard did not hesitate.

"If you ask Andrew, he's going to be the guy," said the Gators head coach. "He started talking about that last spring. I've been open about that in the spring and the summer that he's challenged himself and he's made it known that he's going to really step up his leadership."

"I didn't like the outcome of our season last year, I thought we could have done much better," said Nembhard about why he needed to approach White right after the season. "Me stepping into that leadership role, and other guys stepping up in that leadership role, could change the outcome of the season this year. It will put us in a better platform."

White was not shocked about Nembhard approaching him right after the season ended.

The Canadian had quite the freshman year. Nembhard started every game for the orange and blue, making him the first Florida freshman to start every game since Bradly Beal in 2011-2012, and he posted 196 assists, the fourth-highest single-season total in Florida history, second-most by a freshman.

"Andrew had a really good freshman year," said White. "He's got those leadership qualities that we talked about earlier. He's as accountable a kid as I've ever coached. He's tough as nails."

But of course the big moment for the first year Gator came in the SEC Tournament. With just 1.2 seconds left on the clock, Nembhard's three-pointer lifted Florida over ninth-ranked LSU in the quarterfinals, securing Florida its third straight NCAA tourney bid.

"He's got leadership capability and qualities. He's gifted in that regard," said White. "He became a lot more demonstrative late season. He became more vocal, became a little bit harder on his teammates late season, and really was a big reason, along with Kevarrius Hayes that we got into that tournament and won a game.

"He wants to take it to the next level, and that's not -- I didn't have to beg that out of him," added White. "He approached myself and our staff with that right when the season was over with.He hasn't been on campus long, playing for Team Canada. He's been back here for a little bit, and he took those first couple workouts to kind of ease his way back in, and yesterday we saw another level of that, him reinserting himself as a leader."

"Just be more vocal, preach out culture and the way we do things and just lead by example on and off the court," said Nembhard.

For more on Nembhard check out our 1-on-1 interview with Nembhard in the video above.He discusses the team and his expectations for the season.