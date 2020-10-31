A brawl broke out at the end of the first half of Florida-Missouri, resulting in three players being ejected for fighting.

Gators defensive linemen Zachary Carter and Antwuan Powell were removed from the game along with Missouri's Tre Williams. In addition, every player on both teams have received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

UF players were upset that quarterback Kyle Trask got hit late on a Hail Mary and there was no flag, and the fight broke out from there.

Florida coach Dan Mullen came out of the tunnel after the brawl and pumped up the crowd.