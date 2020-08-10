Corey Collier Jr., the No. 1 safety in the country, is ready to make his decision. The five-star recruit from Miami Palmetto received more than 40 scholarship offers during his recruiting process, including Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Florida State and Oklahoma. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound defensive back announced his three finalists on July 20. He reveals his choice below in an exclusive commitment video with Rivals.com. “The three schools that I picked, Miami, LSU and Florida, most of their DBs like they go to the NFL. If they start, they’re going,” Collier said. “So that’s kind of what I was looking at.” OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription, receive two additional months for FREE!

One team that didn’t make the cut were the in-state Seminoles. His father, Corey Collier Sr., played linebacker at FSU from 1999-2002, but the nation’s No. 17 overall prospect wanted to start his own legacy. “My dad went to FSU,” Collier said, “so everybody thought, ‘Oh he’s going to FSU.’ But now at 17, it’s time to take your own path. You ain’t gotta follow him and what he did.” Collier made a few visits to his father’s alma mater, but said the program wasn’t a fit for him. In addition to his NFL aspirations, he considered two other factors when deciding on his college destination.