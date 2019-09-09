Led by Richardson, Eastside collected their first victory on Friday with a 46-40 win versus P.K. Yonge. The 13th-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the nation continued his stellar play as he threw for 281 yards, completed 70% of his passes and recorded three total touchdowns against the Blue Wave.

While completing 68% of his passes, the Gainesville (Fla.) Eastside signal caller tossed for 650 yards and six touchdowns against Buchholz and Bishop Moore. Unfortunately for Richardson and the Rams, the team lost both games by one point each and started off the season 0-2.

Florida Gators pledge Anthony Richardson scorched opposing defenses in the first two games of his senior campaign.

Richardson started off on a high note after his running back took a screen pass from him, utilized the hole his blockers created and scored a 73-yard touchdown on Eastside's first play from scrimmage.

This was a common theme for Richardson, who added good chunks of yardage to his stat sheet on well-designed screen plays on multiple occasions.

His short passing game was also on display with several passes to the outside near the sideline. Richardson did an excellent job on these plays of turning his body and firing a missile to his receivers on time and in rhythm.

In throws that went about 10-15 yards down the field, specifically slant routes, Richardson was mostly on the mark. There were a couple of throws that may have been a little too in front or behind his intended target, but every single ball was catchable for his wideouts.

Perhaps the biggest play in his short-to-medium passing game on Friday was in the fourth quarter with the Rams up just by five points.

Richardson had sat for a couple of drives due to a tough hit he absorbed, but Eastside needed him to make a play after the defense surrendered 20 consecutive points. He sold a play-action fake, delivered a perfect ball on a slant route and his receiver picked up 30 yards.

When he needed to utilize his incredible arm strength, Richardson made it look easy.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder had a 27-yard touchdown pass, and also launched one that traveled well over 50 yards in the air to put the Rams in the red zone.

Richardson also had a 44-yard touchdown called back due to a penalty that would have put even more icing on the cake for his game. The touch he showed on that throw and how effortless he made it look led to UF Head Coach Dan Mullen, who was in attendance for the game, smiling after the play.

Compared to when I first saw Richardson play last season in his opener against Buchholz, his composure in the pocket and confidence throwing the ball has been the biggest difference I've noticed.

Instead of looking to run when a play breaks down, Richardson has his eyes down the field and is able to create plays off-script. He is also more comfortable going through each of his progressions and throwing to his second or third options.

Richardson threw an interception with Eastside in striking distance in the third quarter, but was nearly flawless in his outing on Friday.

Gator fans, to check out Richardson's impressive performance against P.K. Yonge, click the video at the top of the page.

